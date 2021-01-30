Cloward and Piven Attack Sleepy Joe

Joe Biden's sweat has barely dried from the Bible he used to take the oath of office, and his many campaign promises are starting to come home to roost. Perhaps the most visible is his repeated promise to basically open Americas borders to all comers, cease all deportations, and give citizenship (and the ability to vote for Democrats) to all illegals who can show up at the polling place.

As anyone with the brains that God gave geese realizes, though, that sort of promise will immediately lead to the entire Third World beating a path to our door. Sure enough, as The Hill reported:

"I just want patience and prayers that we can get to the U.S. because they [will] have a new president, Biden," the migrant said. "He's going to help all of us, he's giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us [legal] papers, so we can get a better life for our kids, and for our families."

Having made broad, sweeping promises, the Biden administration wishes to revise and extend its remarks:

"The situation at the border isn't going to be transformed overnight," the transition official told NBC News in an exclusive interview. But the official declined to say when asylum seekers might be able to come to the U.S. and whether they will be detained as they await a court hearing.

In other words: don't come actually, we don't want you yet, or at least not all at once!

That's not the way the real world works, though. As the media has tearily reminded us daily for years, illegal immigrants are:

...fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November. "There's no food or water, and there are thousands of children, pregnant women, babies, and they don't want to let us pass," a Honduran who only gave the name Pedro told the Reuters news agency.

If they were inclined to wait patiently in line, they'd already be waiting patiently in the decades-long line to immigrate lawfully. So this onslaught was completely foreseeable.

The problem for Joe Biden is that, while he's perfectly happy to accept infinite numbers of illiterate and impoverished illegals pouring into the country to reliably vote for Democrats until long after he's dead, he doesn't want them all at the same time, because he knows that such a sudden influx might lead to an electoral or other uprising by actual citizens so great that no amount of cheating could save the day.

In effect, Joe's having problems with the burner controlling the heat under the pot with the legendary frog in it. He does want to boil the frog as quickly as possible, but he needs to keep the temperature increase down just enough so the frog stays in the pot until it's too late. But his anti-American lefty base, and of course the socialistically-misgoverned and exploited population of the Global South, wants to crank the control hard over.

Lefty Destruction Works Both Ways

Which brings us to the well-known Cloward-Piven strategy - the nastily-effective idea of creating a crisis so severe that the systems you hate collapse and require government intervention. Professors Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven taught at Columbia in the 1960s, a time when America's establishment was viewed as (and in some ways, actually was), somewhat conservative.

They wanted to bring about socialism in the form of guaranteed financial payments to everyone. At the time, most welfare payments were made and funded by state and local governments, and large numbers of working-poor people had too much personal pride to accept "government cheese." Cloward and Piven's plan was to persuade everybody eligible for any sort of welfare payment to immediately apply for it. This would bankrupt and collapse local governments, forcing the Federal government with its infinite printing-press funding to have to step in and provide for everybody.

This didn't exactly work at the time, though over the decades we've certainly moved much further in that direction than anyone of the day would have been comfortable with - even Cloward and Piven, who wanted to provide for poor Americans but not the entire world. The problem they didn't foresee in their day was that pushing overwhelming numbers of social agitators can indeed create a large-scale government response, but not necessarily they one they sought:

It apparently didn't occur to [Cloward and Piven] that the system would just regard rabble-rousing black people as a phenomenon to be ignored or quashed.

Today, of course, violently rabble-rousing black people are welcomed with open arms by elected Democrats all across the fruited plain. Will that necessarily be the case for rabble-roused brown people that don't even belong here in the first place?

Unlike citizens who have rights, illegal invaders can legally be repelled with deadly force as necessary. If they aren't, the national government is held directly responsible for literally abandoning the country.

Joe Biden would prefer his plans, and the choice, not to be quite so stark. The legacy of Cloward and Piven, though, suggests that there may be no good way out of the trap.

The obvious solution, of course, would be to continue Mr. Trump's highly effective approach of building walls to keep invaders out and leaning on our neighbors to keep them away from our border in the first place. If Mr. Biden were to do this, he might very well be able to manage legalization of the tens of millions of illegals already here, and certainly of the DACA so-called "Dreamers."

But because the left and the world wants it all, now, it's just possible they'll wind up with nothing at all, or a disaster so vast and impossible to hide that they'll wind up with a backlash that leaves them with less than nothing. At this point, given that all our national systems are entirely in the hands of Democrats bent on destroying them, maybe that's the best solution?