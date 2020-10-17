Destruct-Testing the Internet

It's ancient history now, but the Internet was not actually designed for the purpose of helping you to share cat videos, sell Viagra, and order Chinese crap you don't need. Way back in the '60, when the great and good were worried that the world would end in a blast of nuclear fire and telephone network exchanges were built into fortress-like concrete monoliths, researchers wondered if it was possible to design a new kind of communications network that could automatically reroute around damage.

The assumption was that not all the Russian bombers would get through, so while some cities would be glowing holes in the ground, others would be mostly OK. It was clear that there was no way the entire countryside in between the Left Coast and the Right Coast could be carpet-bombed from altitude. So, given that phone lines connected every city and town and most houses, creating literally a million different possible routes from (say) New York to San Diego, was there a way to set things up so that an individual message could make its way through the maze even if many of the individual connections were knocked out?

Thus was born what we know today as Internet Protocol (IP), or more technically, packet-switching. Today, so long as you have a connection to "the Internet," you can send a message to any other location on the Internet and not worry about how it'll get there or whatever damage there might be in between.

Over the years, we've learned that damage doesn't have to be nuclear in origin: Internet protocols were designed to route around any blockage of communications, no matter the cause. That's one reason why it's so difficult to eliminate spam - packets will just about always find a way.

More importantly, though, as libertarian activist John Gilmore famously observed, "The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it." The Chinese Communist Party had to isolate their entire country from the global Internet via the infamous "Great Firewall of China," which despite having the entire resources of a major world power behind it, can by easily bypassed with relatively basic technical knowhow.

As the ultimate masterpiece of what used to be called the Free World, we're now getting to see just how well the Internet was designed to route around damage and censorship. Thanks to the leftist elites' slavish defense of Joe Biden, the results are nothing short of astounding.

A Brief History of Lefty Lies

It's beyond the scope of this article to discuss all the vile and reprehensible things Hunter Biden, Joe's younger son, has done over his notorious career. Until now, though, the filth has merely swirled around Sleepy Joe's ankles - sure, his son's a reprobate, but it isn't fair to hold dad responsible, now is it?

Well, as the New York Post reported, that was all a documented lie, known to the FBI more than a year ago which chose to do nothing. In a series of explosive articles, the Post provides evidence that Hunter Biden received huge payments from foreign criminals in exchange for private meetings with his father, who was at the time Vice President of the United States.

Still not actually corrupt? How about Hunter Biden's written admission that both he and his relatives are expected to deliver half of their unearned inflated salaries to "Pops," that is, his father Joe, your would-be Commander-in-Chief?

If even half of these documents are genuine - which none of the Bidens have so much as denied - the lot of them belong in jail for influence-peddling and corruption, if not Old Sparky for literal treason in the sense of selling their political influence to our actual enemies the Communist Chinese.

Given that Americans are already casting their votes to decide whether Joe Biden will spend the next four years in the Oval Office (or until death or Kamala do them part), you'd think this is something that they ought to know about so as to be able to make up their own minds. Your betters disagree: both Twitter and Facebook blocked distribution of the story across their services on the grounds that the emails had not been "verified," whatever they may mean by that.

Let's put that another way: the world's largest social-media companies blocked a published story of investigative journalism by one of the country's largest newspapers that cast light on crimes by powerful Democrats. At the same time, those companies have spent the past four years trumpeting proven untruths about our Republican president which amount to the exact same allegations that Joe Biden is now proven to be guilty of, which Donald Trump was not.

If that isn't election meddling, we don't know what is. If that isn't censorship, the word has no meaning. At the barest of minimums, Donald Trump's call to strip the tech giants of immunity from liability for political bias is the smallest of urgent first steps to restore free speech.

Yet they're doubling down: Twitter has locked the accounts of the New York Post, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and the Trump campaign itself. The only redeeming point is that news of the censorship has made people want to find out what the story is all about. Remember, Briebart got its start when the MSM refused to cover Democrats behaving badly. Will some other more honest web site take off in response to this lefty overreach? As the saying goes, "It isn't the crime, it's the cover-up."



Fight Or Die

There can now be no further debate: It is abundantly proven that the tech companies have set the goal of eliminating speech they don't like from their services, which means from most homes of ordinary non-political Americans. They are, in the most literal sense, not merely un-American, but full-on anti-American.

Their corrupt and evil bias has directly lead to deaths, by virtue of the abhorrent Facebook ban on opinions about the Chinese coronavirus that they disagree with, but which happen to be correct.

Every needless death is a tragedy, but the death of our republic due to censorship and fraud would be a far greater tragedy. If you read this article and the New York Post links it references, then the Internet is doing its intended role of protecting our country from our enemies by allowing essential communications to continue despite enemy action.

If you don't... then it isn't, and we've lost the war. But you won't even know it.