Ditch The Mask, Take Back Your Freedom

A Mask. Wearing one isn't about loss of Freedom - it is about saving lives. Stop the spread of COVID! Besides, it's just a piece of cloth.
And this has only been going on for a year now.
You must wear a Yellow Star. Some people don't like your type, Jews, but it isn't going any further, German officials assured them. This will pass. Besides, it's just a piece of cloth.
A piece of cloth is simply a piece of cloth. until it isn't.
Approximately six million Jews were killed by Germany. It wasn't simply the German people who underestimated the cloth. It was a large part of the world. Publicly, Hitler was very open on blaming the Jewish faith for Germany's current economic woes and losing WWI; there was no place for them in his New World.
It didn't stop Hitler from being named Time's Man Of The Year in 1938. In fact, if any of the assassination attempts prior to 1939 had been successful, history would have looked at him as a brilliant statesman.
Yet no one challenged him. Countries, German citizens - even Time magazine - knew he had radical ideas. But no one pushed for answers or held him accountable. There was no way a statesman of his ilk would play out his extreme thoughts; he was simply using a piece of cloth for political gains.
Another Holocaust will not materialize from the mask. But it does clearly show what happens when a "mere piece of cloth" isn't questioned.
We are told to simply wear a mask - any piece of cloth covering the mouth and nose will work. The scientific data behind this idea is weak at best.
What is the percentage of completely healthy individuals in their 20s - 50s who have died from COVID only? And what, if any, were the circumstances? There is so much the Government doesn't tell us.
No, questions can't be asked. If you dare speak-up, share data from other sources or call the Virus Hysteria a sham, you will now become part of the censure culture - no Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or other platforms for you!
Simply wear the piece of cloth and you will be doing your part. Besides, it isn't going any further than the mask.
What binds us as a Nation? The American Flag. just a piece of cloth.
No! Old Glory is much more than cloth; it represents the Land of Opportunity, the very reason this country was established! Over a million men and women have died for this piece of cloth.
Why? This particular piece of cloth, the Flag, represents the freedoms which make America the greatest nation ever to exist: Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Religion. Freedom to achieve the American Dream.
The very freedom to kneel and not respect the American flag. Or even, the freedom to burn the actual symbol that represents all of us.
Dare you question why people would desecrate the Flag? You will be made the villain and more censorship will be headed your way.
So sit down and keep your mouth shut. Besides, it won't go any further than the Flag.
It is just another piece of cloth.until it isn't.
Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence.
- Leonardo da Vinci
Hope does exist:
Become more involved and assist in reforming your local Republican Party. Strive to make your voice heard.
And remember: We are in the majority, we control the Future - they don't.
Lastly, as a group, don't wear your mask into any place which requires it. As more resist, it becomes impossible to enforce.
This article was reprinted from a different site. Commentary may be added.
What does Chinese history have to teach America that Joe Biden doesn't know?
There's a lot to unpack here. I 100% agree with the symbolism of us wearing masks. It's a sign of our submission to the left and current government. At first, at least some thought "yes, masks are reasonable". But no longer. Rand Paul has exposed this by grilling Fauci who, after being inoculated, chooses to wear not one, but two masks.
I also agree that there are many more of us than there are of them.
As to hope, I think hope is detrimental to all of us. Stop hoping and accept what is. Hope will ensure people wait and allow this to continue to grow and get worse. Stop waiting for the messiah to come in the form of a politician. Even if Trump runs and is re-elected in 2024, he can only do so much. It's the system that has been corrupted and altered in such a way as to only be capable of giving us what we've gotten. Look at the last election as evidence. State election laws changed under cover of darkness and no one said a thing. The Supreme Court said "move along, nothing to see here". Face reality, no one is coming to rescue us or help. No one.
If DC followed the Constitution as written, and the State governments and politicians (federal & state) of all stripes stopped ceding their power and responsibilities to unelected bureaucrats (swamp) who are unaccountable to we the people, and the executive branch was kept in-check by the house and senate, and the Supreme Court stopped making law against what the Constitution states is their role and responsibility, we wouldn't be here. It's not a person problem, it's a process problem. The process has been corrupted and hijacked by big tech, the left, the globalists, the elites, the msm, etc, and they are using this corrupted process AGAINST us. So unless we can force a return to rule as spelled out in the Constitution, this will most likely continue and along the way, it won't be pretty or fun for anyone.
I'll leave you with two YouTube viewing suggestions.
One is an interview of Senator Mike Lee conducted by Jordan Peterson. Senator Lee explores some of the reasons for how we got here as I described above. Copy link or search on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/y5Pl6DQ54X4
The second is a killer patriotic song written, played and sung by a guy named Aaron Lewis. The song and words are spot on with what is the current state of affairs. Singer throws in a few f-bombs that in my opinion, are totally appropriate. The song title is "Am I the Only One"
https://youtu.be/cV0aFRWY4fE