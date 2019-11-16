Donald Trump Meets Wonder Woman

Throughout the many decades Donald Trump has been a celebrity, he has always been noted for, let us say, a keen appreciation of the female sex both individually and collectively. There aren't too many major players today who actually remember the joys of the Mad Men era, but as long as he's been around, The Donald has been associated with feminine pulchritude.

This was just fine for year after year - until he had the temerity to run for office as a Republican. Then, all of a sudden, womanizing became a capital crime - never mind that all of his wives, past and present, as well as his children, have mostly good things to say about him. Ted Kennedy, murderer of interns and abuser of waitresses, was the Conscience of the Senate, while Democrats would have us believe that President Trump is the second coming of Genghis Khan.

There isn't much that truly offends Mr. Trump, but he does seem to find gender-bending against manly men to be enraging. He was reportedly infuriated when an actress portrayed his male press secretary, Sean Spicer, on Saturday Night Live - a show not known for so much as ever being civil to any Republican, ever.

Which is kind of a shame, actually. Because whether he wants to look at it that way or not, President Trump is the living embodiment of the most super-heroic virtues of none other than Wonder Woman.

The Great Escaper

It's been de-emphasized in our modern politically-correct times, but the classic Wonder Woman was constantly being captured and tied up by villains, only to repeatedly escape, Houdini-style. Her creator, William Marston, led an outwardly-respectable life as an Ivy League professor. Years later, he was revealed as a devotee of bondage, adventurous sexual fetishes, and other exotic erotica that would have been scandalous at the time, and even now may still raise eyebrows. Quoth he:

The secret of woman’s allure (is that) that women enjoy submission — being bound.

He practiced this philosophy in his rather polygynous personal life, and modeled his super-heroine after his own wish-fulfillment fantasies.

Of course, Donald Trump doesn't like to stay tied up any more than Wonder Woman does, and he's developed a truly astonishing ability to wriggle out of the most elaborate traps. To mix our cartoon metaphors, it doesn't matter what Acme product the Democrats fire at him, he's always left smiling as they plummet fruitlessly off a cliff.

Just the most recent example: the more loudly the Dems scream about blackmailing Ukraine using Federal dollars for personal gain, the more obvious it becomes that their leading Presidential candidate Joe Biden actually did what Mr. Trump stands accused of doing. He not only threatened to withhold aid unless the Ukraine danced to his tune, he also boasted of squashing an anti-corruption investigation of his son's employer. This and other commercial involvements seem to have profiting his family by tens of millions.

It also appears that Nancy Pelosi's son also reaped rich rewards working for shady Ukrainian energy companies! We don't know the future, but we feel pretty safe in predicting that Mr. Trump will wriggle out of this trap and that his enemies will end up ensnared in it themselves.

Being able to miraculously slide out of trouble is a useful skill for any politician, but it's far from unique. "Slick" Willie was said to be able to ride through a car wash in an open convertible without getting his hair wet. President "Teflon Don" Trump's most truly amazing ability lies elsewhere in Wonder Woman's arsenal.

The Lasso of Truth

Wonder Woman's most curious weapon was the Lasso of Truth. Although it was useful for tying up villains after escaping their traps, the Lasso had a unique supernatural power: it forced people to tell the truth, even when they didn't want to or when it reflected badly on them.

How else can we describe what's been going on with Democrats since Mr. Trump took office?

Gun Confiscation

The NRA has warned for literally decades that Democrats want to take your guns away, to strenuous denials before, during, and after every election. We, too, have pointed out this obvious fact to little avail. But now comes outspoken Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke:

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.

Thanks, Beto! We've known that you and most Democrats have been lying about your true views of guns for lo these many years. Now all America knows it too, and they'll be reminded every time we play that tape of you telling God's honest truth for the first time in your political life. Don't think for a moment that the consequences of this disastrous bit of truth-telling was lost on your fellow Dems.

You even helped Mr. Trump's Lasso smoke out Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire anti-gun activist. Mr. Bloomberg artfully called Beto's idea "impractical":

"His idea is so impractical," Bloomberg said. "People that have guns tend to have lots of guns, and the theory is, 'somebody is going to come to the front door, rape my women, and take my guns.' That's what they believe, and to exacerbate it and give them more ammunition just isn't all that productive." [emphasis added]

Having succinctly described what many gun owners believe our ruling elites truly want to do, Mr. Bloomberg went on to confirm the obvious fact that he agrees with Beto about confiscation:

"That is not the way to win this issue," he continued. "First thing, AK-47s should not be in the hands of individuals. They are guns built, not [for] hunting, they're guns built to kill the maximum number of people as quickly as you can, and we shouldn't have them." [emphasis added]

It's clear that the only problem Mr. Bloomberg has with Beto's vehement proclamation about confiscating guns is that it's too early to admit that that's what he and his fellow powers-that-be desire to do. He's saying that the way to win "this issue" is to keep lying about it until they get enough power to "just do it." But, caught in Trump's Lasso, both he and Beto can't help but reveal their true inner thoughts.

Beto isn't the only candidate to admit the obvious about Democrat plans against your personal right of self-defense. Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.) criticized candidate Pete Buttigieg for calling a mandatory gun buyback proposal “confiscation” - not because he was opposed to confiscation, but on the grounds that Democrats talking about confiscation becomes a right-wing talking point.

If a buyback is mandatory, it's confiscation - just ask people who've been displaced by seizures of their homes under eminent domain. Again, Mr. Booker has no problem with the idea itself, he only objects to Mr. Buttigieg stating the truth, but in objecting, he underscores that truth ever more firmly.

Wiping Out Churches

Gun confiscation is as nothing compared to Beto's attack on churches that take a dim view of sodomy:

There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone, or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us. And so as president, we are going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans... Anyone can believe what they want — but organizations that discriminate against popular victim groups when they provide public services should at a minimum not be tax-exempt.

Deep in their hearts, Democrats are convinced that such politically incorrect organizations should not even exist. As we've written long ago, it's crystal clear that the godless left fully intends to destroy anyone and any organization that takes the Bible seriously on the subject of homosexual mesalliance. Through their whole decades-long progress of homosexuality, from criminality to toleration to official celebration to requiring affirmation, they've always denied the obvious next step on their chosen path, right before taking it.

Stripping tax breaks from churches is, indeed, merely the obvious next step in line, though long denied. Fortunately for those of us who desire to convince doubters, here goes Beto, spoiling the game by telling the truth. Not even Hillary could get that much publicity when she said that religious beliefs and practices would "have to be changed," by government force applied to the reluctant.

Impeachment Charade

The same goes for the Democrat's determination to impeach Donald Trump regardless of truth, justice, or the American constitutional way, because they can't beat him fairly at the ballot box: we all know it's true, but Rep. Al Green (D, TX) came out and confirmed it:

I'm concerned if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected.

Once again, Mr. Trump's Lasso of Truth snares another victim!

Fake News

Today, the shockingly-effective Project Veritas is working to, again, reveal in plain sight what we've all long known: that the major media is, in fact, actively plotting to bias news coverage against Mr. Trump. There's been no reason to doubt this - his news coverage has long exceeded 90% negative, by far the worst since records have been kept - but now we have CNN President Jeff Zucker specifically commanding it:

Let’s just stay very focused on impeachment.

Impeachment and "free lunch" are essentially all Democrats offer. We're pretty sure that most Americans realize that Democrat presidential candidates are competing with each other to see who can promise the most freebies to their voting base, but significant numbers of flyover country voters might not have realized the depths of the lies and deceit Democrats and their supporters engage in to get rid of a President whom they can't defeat in the marketplace of ideas.

Green New Deal

Which brings us to global warming, a.k.a. climate change, formerly known as The Coming Ice Age! AOC claimed that the world would end in 10 years of we failed to implement her Green New Deal. Her allies introduced the GND in the Senate only to have Republicans bring it to the floor for a vote. In spite of all their Presidential candidates having endorsed the GND during their campaigns, none of the Democrats would support their crucial move to Save the Planet.

This made it pretty obvious that the GND was a scam, but not everyone saw it that way. Mr. Trump's Lasso ensnared the Washington Post so that they quoted Saikat Chakrabarti, AOC's chief of staff at the time the GND was published, who explained what it all meant:

"The interesting thing about the Green New Deal," he [Chakrabarti] said, "is it wasn't originally a climate thing at all." Ricketts [climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D)] greeted this startling notion with an attentive poker face. "Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?" Chakrabarti continued. "Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing." [emphasis added]

It's been obvious for at least a decade, if not a half-century, that global warming is a scam designed to gain our rulers power over our economy while letting them make disastrous loans to each other at taxpayer expense. We never expected to hear the WaPo, which has been all-in for the scam, to quote an insider confirming what most of us already knew to be true.

The Unstoppable Voice

If Donald Trump accomplished nothing else in his career, causing the Left to openly state their anti-American and anti-freedom objectives would be worthy of entry into the pantheon of great Americans. But he's managed to do so even with the selfsame Left in nearly complete control of all the organs of communication - the mainstream media, the education system, the governmental bureaucracy, even the major Internet social organs. His is truly a voice that cannot be stopped or shut up - and these days, if that isn't a superpower, we don't know what is!