Freedom Lost Without A Fight

by A. Reaper
A Mask. Wearing one isn’t about loss of Freedom – it is about saving lives. Stop the spread of Covid-19! Besides, it’s just a piece of cloth.
You choose not to wear the mask; it isn’t mandatory where you live. People vilify you. Get with the program – put the cloth on…NOW.
In such a short period of time, so many Americans have blindly obeyed. No questioning. And if you sensibly asked why such a basic freedom was being taken away, you are immediately labeled a radical.
I studied history as a minor in college and remember discussing why what happened in WWII Germany could not occur here - their citizens mindlessly following the government. But now I see how a freedom can so easily be taken away with very little opposition.
Hitler blamed the Jewish faith for Germany's loss in WWI, along with a list of other issues. Germans didn’t push back, and Jews were eventually made to wear a yellow star. Besides, it’s just a piece of cloth.
No need to stand - one can kneel, or even stay in their locker room, so they don’t have to acknowledge it. Burn it. Turn your back. It’s just a piece of cloth called the American Flag.
A piece of cloth is simply a piece of cloth… until it isn’t.
Approximately six million Jews were killed by Germany. To say the Mask will lead to another Holocaust is an unbelievable overstatement.
Possibly, you don’t believe more freedoms can be taken away? What if the next issue is more restrictions on freedom of speech?
Or, law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have certain guns? We went so willingly for the Mask; it is hard for me to believe other freedoms can’t, gradually, be taken away too.
Remember: We are told to wear a mask – any piece of cloth covering the mouth and nose will work. Again, the scientific data behind this idea is weak at best. Yet most don’t complain or even doubt the severity of COVID-19.
No, questions can’t be asked. Simply wear the piece of cloth and you will be doing your part. Besides, it isn’t going any further than the Mask.
What binds us as a nation? A simple piece of cloth – the American Flag. Over a million men and women have died for this piece of cloth; it represents the freedoms America used to hold dear: Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Religion. Freedom to come from nothing and become something. The very Freedom to kneel and not recognize it as a freedom!
But don’t worry. Kneeling, turning your back, ignoring the piece of cloth is just temporary. There aren’t any plans to go any further…until they do.
And it is just a piece of cloth…until it isn’t.
“Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence.”
– Leonardo da Vinci
There are several parts of our heritage we should now erase. "Home of the brave," for example. Now we are the home of the wimps. We need to dump that part of the pledge that says "under God" not because it alienates so many, but because people like me who love the country can't say it. I'm an atheist libertarian. We need to go back to the original national motto and dump the "In God we trust" for the same reason.
We things that bring us together, not divide us. Things like individual freedom, as said by LiveAndLetLive.org.
The only reason to wear a mask now is to thwart government spying on us, security cameras and facial recognition software. Now we have an excuse to hide our identities without looking like we are hiding our identities. I wear a bandanna where ever there are cameras. A bandanna covers the best.
@Centurian If you're doing that, be sure to wear extremely ordinary clothing. If you're wearling anything flashy or have unique tatoos, you can be followed from camera to camera until you take your mask off.
Richard, w/o God, there IS no America! The land would be here, & ppl,but NOT America. The entire concept of America stems from Judeo-Christian principle. The non-Christian Founders understood that in the latter half of the 18th century, & agreedbased on their studies & experiences, it was the best system for human governance ever devised. Calvin Coolidge, abt a century ago, said those who don't agree with our Founders' vision of America are regressive, moving back to tried & failed systems of governance. You're free to reject God, for now, although that looks to be abt to change too. Just don, who like our Constitutional Republic under God't destroy it for the rest of us
Richard,
You only think your an atheist libertarian. You have mistakenly identified yourself with a label which in truth is only a thought. God is not a thought. You can think and even say there is no God, or you don’t believe there is a God, but something inside of you, the indwelling Spirit, cannot be denied. Words won’t make it not real, not there, not known. God is beyond words, beyond mind. Every human being experiences God if they are quiet and see.
Funny how Christians don’t object to your words, but you object to ours.
But don’t believe me, no. Look inside and see for yourself.