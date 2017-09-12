George Orwell Goes to Charlottesville

Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America. - President Donald Trump

In a country where previous presidents have actually had to defeat Nazis, we now have one who cannot even be bothered to f***ing condemn them. - John Oliver, and just about every other media personality on the planet

From its inception, Scragged has always been an institution of words. We do not hold protests or marches; we do not conduct political campaigns; we do not raise funds (more's the pity, perhaps.) Words are our tool, our raw materials, our weapon.

In the America in which we find ourselves today, it increasingly looks like our beloved words simply have no power anymore. When the entire media establishment, nearly all of both parties, and somewhere around half of America is able to believe the exact opposite of the plain words of a nationally-broadcast statement by a sitting president - is there really any point in trying to have a debate anymore?

When stating that Nazis and the KKK are repugnant does not count as condemnation, and is portrayed as supporting of them - what the H has happened to the English language?

Surprisingly, this isn't actually a rhetorical question. Something has happened to our language, as explained by one of the great geniuses of its literature, George Orwell.

In his famous novel 1984, the totalitarian world he depicts speaks a language superficially similar to English called "Newspeak." Listening to the characters using it, you at first think they're speaking English and that you understand what they are saying.

But you really don't - because unlike any real language, Newspeak shrinks each year as words are expunged and redefined. As Orwell explained:

The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the world-view and mental habits proper to the devotees of Ingsoc [the totalitarian governing party], but to make all other modes of thought impossible. [emphasis added]

What other way is there to describe what our media is doing? Every word Donald Trump spoke regarding Charlottesville is provably true from the media's own reports, and transparently obvious to any American with open eyes, yet the media instantly redefines his words to fit their chosen narrative that Republican = racist = Nazi = white privilege.

Nobody seriously thinks that everybody who doesn't want Confederate statues torn down is a goose-stepping Nazi skinhead. Does the fact that evil Nazis don't want this to happen, mean that everybody else who feels the same way is a Nazi? Well, Hitler loved dogs and sugar; it would be just as logical, and just as meaningless, to call all dog-lovers and sugar-eaters Nazis.



That doesn't matter - holding the conservative belief that the Confederacy is part of our history that ought to be remembered, for whatever reason, is "doubleplus ungoodthink" to such an extent that it is unfit even for discussion.

As infamous slaveowner and author of the Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson wrote, "An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people." Our elites in media, politics, and increasingly business, are well aware of this unarguable fact, which is why they are working so hard to eliminate the existence of an educated citizenry by intentional lies, propaganda, and miseducation.

Are Nazis evil? Of course they are. Are there good, decent Americans who think it's a bad idea to bowdlerize history by tearing down every monument that might possibly be associated with something less than perfectly liberal? Of course there are.

Are there good, decent Americans who hate Nazis and want to oppose them peaceably? Naturally - one of them was brutally murdered last week by a psychopath who, we trust, will be brought to speedy justice in a court of law. But are there also murderous criminals who eagerly use violence and murder against what they define as Nazis? The past few years of the antifa and BLM movements have abundantly proven this to be true.

But, rather than apply the law equally to everyone based on their own individual actions, if you're on the "right" side - that is, the left side - you can do as you please. And if you're on the right, you and your opinions will instantly be tarred with the brush of the nearest psychotic, even if you had nothing whatsoever to do with him.



The Last Stand of the Individual



What we are seeing right now is the ultimate in bigotry and the endgame of the left: Nobody is an individual, everyone is defined solely by the groups in which you are a member.

If you are black, you are an oppressed minority, even if you're a multimillionaire entertainer beloved by thousands.

If you are white, you are a privileged toff, even if you're living in poverty in a backwoods double-wide.

If you are a Muslim, you're the noble victim of Western imperialism, even if you're walking into the door of a nightclub wearing a suicide vest and carring an "assault weapon."



If you oppose the leftist cause du jour, you are a Nazi - even if, at one and the same time, you are a Jew whom real Nazis would have gladly shoved into the oven.

Of course, as has been the case for decades, if you are a Democrat you are a crusader for all that is good and right, even if you engage in corruption that would make a banana-republic dictator blush and sexual abuses that would shame a Roman emperor.

In short - if the media has its way, words no longer mean things. We will be living in George Orwell's 1984, incapable of communicating the truth if we even know what it is. The slightest attempt to express a conservative thought will be instantly howled down, and nobody listening will even understand what you are trying to say.

It is already happening in "free" Western countries. In Canada, pastors have been arrested for simply quoting the Bible's text on the subject of homosexuality. In England, a political candidate was arrested for quoting Winston Churchill, the greatest Englishman of all time, on the subject of Islam. Is it too much of a stretch to envision Americans, in the very near future, being arrested for quoting our own Founding Fathers when they said something our modern left does not like to hear?



Donald Trump - as verbally clumsy and morally questionable as he is - stands alone between America and this sordid fate. This is not because he is great, noble, or brilliant; most likely it's simply because he's so pigheaded and stubborn that he doesn't "know when to back down." Regardless, by accident or by design, there he stands, abandoned by virtually everyone else of note.

On this frail thread hangs our future and our very freedom. As President Trump pointed out, to general derision despite instant and abundant proof:

This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?

The answer is: with the Bill of Rights, written by evil privileged white men and slaveowners. If the left can tear down the authors of our founding documents - and they are already doing so - the documents themselves will not be far behind.

And then nothing will stand in their way; as the "news" "reports" from Charlottesville amply prove, it's not violence when it's a leftist doing it.

We've seen this movie before - with Mao's Red Brigades, with Pol Pot's Khmer Rouges, and, yes, with the brownshirts of the National Socialist German Worker's Party, otherwise known as the Nazis. The countless tens of millions of brutally murdered innocents cry out a warning which America, in the main, refuses to hear.



As lovers of peace, we decry violence. But if words are no longer even permitted to be used to defend our freedoms, will there be any other choice between that or submission to an evil tyranny of the iconoclastic and genocidal left? As that evil white slaveowner Patrick Henry once said,

Give me liberty or give me death.

God save us from having to make that choice, but it looks as if it is coming to that.