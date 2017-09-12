George Orwell Goes to Charlottesville

Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.
- President Donald Trump
In a country where previous presidents have actually had to defeat Nazis, we now have one who cannot even be bothered to f***ing condemn them.
- John Oliver, and just about every other media personality on the planet
From its inception, Scragged has always been an institution of words. We do not hold protests or marches; we do not conduct political campaigns; we do not raise funds (more's the pity, perhaps.) Words are our tool, our raw materials, our weapon.
In the America in which we find ourselves today, it increasingly looks like our beloved words simply have no power anymore. When the entire media establishment, nearly all of both parties, and somewhere around half of America is able to believe the exact opposite of the plain words of a nationally-broadcast statement by a sitting president - is there really any point in trying to have a debate anymore?
When stating that Nazis and the KKK are repugnant does not count as condemnation, and is portrayed as supporting of them - what the H has happened to the English language?
Surprisingly, this isn't actually a rhetorical question. Something has happened to our language, as explained by one of the great geniuses of its literature, George Orwell.
In his famous novel 1984, the totalitarian world he depicts speaks a language superficially similar to English called "Newspeak." Listening to the characters using it, you at first think they're speaking English and that you understand what they are saying.
But you really don't - because unlike any real language, Newspeak shrinks each year as words are expunged and redefined. As Orwell explained:
The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the world-view and mental habits proper to the devotees of Ingsoc [the totalitarian governing party], but to make all other modes of thought impossible. [emphasis added]
What other way is there to describe what our media is doing? Every word Donald Trump spoke regarding Charlottesville is provably true from the media's own reports, and transparently obvious to any American with open eyes, yet the media instantly redefines his words to fit their chosen narrative that Republican = racist = Nazi = white privilege.
Nobody seriously thinks that everybody who doesn't want Confederate
statues torn down is a goose-stepping Nazi skinhead. Does the
fact that evil Nazis don't want this to happen, mean that everybody
else who feels the same way is a Nazi? Well, Hitler loved dogs
and sugar; it would be just as logical, and just as meaningless, to
call all dog-lovers and sugar-eaters Nazis.
That doesn't matter - holding the conservative belief that the Confederacy is part of our history that ought to be remembered, for whatever reason, is "doubleplus ungoodthink" to such an extent that it is unfit even for discussion.
As infamous slaveowner and author of the Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson wrote, "An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people." Our elites in media, politics, and increasingly business, are well aware of this unarguable fact, which is why they are working so hard to eliminate the existence of an educated citizenry by intentional lies, propaganda, and miseducation.
Are Nazis evil? Of course they are. Are there good, decent Americans who think it's a bad idea to bowdlerize history by tearing down every monument that might possibly be associated with something less than perfectly liberal? Of course there are.
Are there good, decent Americans who hate Nazis and want to oppose them peaceably? Naturally - one of them was brutally murdered last week by a psychopath who, we trust, will be brought to speedy justice in a court of law. But are there also murderous criminals who eagerly use violence and murder against what they define as Nazis? The past few years of the antifa and BLM movements have abundantly proven this to be true.
But, rather than apply the law equally to everyone based on their
own individual actions, if you're on the "right" side - that is, the left
side - you can do as you please. And if you're on the right, you
and your opinions will instantly be tarred with the brush of the
nearest psychotic, even if you had nothing whatsoever to do with him.
What we are seeing right now is the ultimate in bigotry and the endgame of the left: Nobody is an individual, everyone is defined solely by the groups in which you are a member.
If you are black, you are an oppressed minority, even if you're a multimillionaire entertainer beloved by thousands.
If you are white, you are a privileged toff, even if you're living in poverty in a backwoods double-wide.
If you are a Muslim, you're the noble victim of Western imperialism,
even if you're walking into the door of a nightclub wearing a suicide
vest and carring an "assault weapon."
If you oppose the leftist cause du jour, you are a Nazi - even if, at one and the same time, you are a Jew whom real Nazis would have gladly shoved into the oven.
Of course, as has been the case for decades, if you are a Democrat you are a crusader for all that is good and right, even if you engage in corruption that would make a banana-republic dictator blush and sexual abuses that would shame a Roman emperor.
In short - if the media has its way, words no longer mean things. We will be living in George Orwell's 1984, incapable of communicating the truth if we even know what it is. The slightest attempt to express a conservative thought will be instantly howled down, and nobody listening will even understand what you are trying to say.
It is already happening in "free" Western countries. In
Canada, pastors have been arrested for simply quoting the Bible's text on
the subject of homosexuality. In England, a political candidate
was arrested for quoting Winston Churchill,
the greatest Englishman of all time, on the subject of Islam. Is
it too much of a stretch to envision Americans, in the very near
future, being arrested for quoting our own Founding Fathers when they
said something our modern left does not like to hear?
Donald Trump - as verbally clumsy and morally questionable as he is - stands alone between America and this sordid fate. This is not because he is great, noble, or brilliant; most likely it's simply because he's so pigheaded and stubborn that he doesn't "know when to back down." Regardless, by accident or by design, there he stands, abandoned by virtually everyone else of note.
On this frail thread hangs our future and our very freedom. As President Trump pointed out, to general derision despite instant and abundant proof:
This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?
The answer is: with the Bill of Rights, written by evil privileged white men and slaveowners. If the left can tear down the authors of our founding documents - and they are already doing so - the documents themselves will not be far behind.
And then nothing will stand in their way; as the "news" "reports" from Charlottesville amply prove, it's not violence when it's a leftist doing it.
We've seen this movie before - with Mao's Red Brigades, with Pol
Pot's Khmer Rouges, and, yes, with the brownshirts of the National
Socialist German Worker's Party, otherwise known as the Nazis.
The countless tens of millions of brutally murdered innocents cry out a
warning which America, in the main, refuses to hear.
As lovers of peace, we decry violence. But if words are no longer even permitted to be used to defend our freedoms, will there be any other choice between that or submission to an evil tyranny of the iconoclastic and genocidal left? As that evil white slaveowner Patrick Henry once said,
Give me liberty or give me death.
God save us from having to make that choice, but it looks as if it is coming to that.
Pls correct typo - Khmer Rouges (red). "Rogue" is probably the result of word processing autocorrect.
We've seen this movie, before ... with the Brownshirts of the National Socialist German Workers' Party ....
And now that "white" people have been made into the New Nazis' New Jews? We are already seeing it again.
For what, after all, was #Charlottesville but andother in the series of Kapo/Funktionshäftling-Soros/Obama "democratic" potty planned, strategised and staged #LittleReichstags: Washington DC, Seattle; Berkely -- and now #Charlottesville. Soros is, it seems simply seething with the certainty he will hold his hated America responsible for the Shoah!
Soros is a terrorist movement -- is the ultimate sponser of terrorism -- and eight years of the "governance" of the one-eighth-"African" spawn of centuries of moslem Arab slave traders has well-salted, sterilized and prepared his ground.
God save us all.
Brian Richard Allen
Is it any wonder the left hates/fears the 2nd Amendment?
I remember a saying that " you can have your own opinion, but you can't have your own facts". I believe it is attributed to Daniel Patrick Moynihan. The point is, the left and their stenographic media pals DO have their own facts. It is a FACT that President Trump supported the white power gangs ( in spite of what he said to the contrary). It is a FACT that the left extremists are not equal the right's ( in spite of the outrages of Antifa and BLM), and it is a FACT that President Trump was elected illegitimately ( in spite of winning more electoral votes...the only votes that count).
I believe it was Josef Goebbels , Hitler's Propaganda Minister, who said " a lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth..." Looks like his legacy lives on in the Left.
All this New Left idiocy goes on unabated. The latest clown show had a sports network cancelling the assignment of a reporter to cover a game because his name was Robert Lee---but it gets better (actually worse): reporter Robert Lee is Asian American. I wonder: Did this Robert Lee's ancestors come from southern China? Did they rebel against the emperor?
Well at least they are learning a bit of American history. When my kids went to public school, their history teacher's first name was " coach". After that they went private. As I recall, modern history books mention Robert E Lee once ( hard to talk about the Gettysburg Address without mentioning the battle that preceded it). Interesting about the hue and cry of President Trump giving his salary to the Antietam Battlefield Preservation group. That battle was the springboard for the Emancipation Proclimation... big deal with African-Americans who preferred not being slaves. Let's hope they learn about U S Grant and Shilo, Vicksburg, Chattanooga, The Wilderness, Petersburg, Richmond, and Appomattox Court House. The freedom of speech didn't come easily.
