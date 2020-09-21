How Many Covid Deaths?

by A Reaper
Hush Americans,
Don’t say a WORD.
Stop the COVID Virus,
Just as you have heard.
Right around the corner
And even under your Bed.
It could be in your closet
But more importantly,
We’ve got it in your Head.
Children fuss more when fighting sleep than we have over the insane rules imposed upon us to supposedly stop the Dreaded Virus! We don’t need facemasks; we need earmuffs to stop the Pravda drivel. And then a little something called the truth.
The Truth: The CDC, using death certificates, now estimate only 6% died from COVID only. And even that number is suspect, since underlying conditions may not have been listed, or more importantly, very few autopsies were done. This equates to a little over 9,000 deaths – New York City data was excluded.
You may very well be hearing this for the first time. You would think this would be shouted from the rooftops. Not so - in fact, the media has moved heaven and earth to "debunk" the truth.
The Liberal Media, the Democrats’ propaganda arm, sneers at the fly over states and truly believes they are here to direct the wayward masses. They have been playing us for fools. They need COVID to be a monster.
The more they scare us. the more they try to force us not to question the science - or, what they claim falsely is science. The more they bury opposite views, the more control they have inserted into our lives without a fight, and the more they withhold important data.
With the help of their political brethren, socialist programs are “needed” now more than ever: Bankruptcies, record unemployment, historic decrease in our GDP was all caused by the continued proliferation of this supposed pandemic.
Stay at home. Practice safe distancing at work. Essential vs. Nonessential. Just wear the mask... Enough! If we continue down this path, America will not be the country it was even a few months ago.
Do you really believe the magnitude of the pandemic accidentally coincides with the upcoming election? They despise our current President and believe his voters are idiots. All the while, their candidate, Joe Biden, is looking for the door out of his basement; the DNC knows he cannot talk intelligently to a large gathering of his followers for 15 minutes.
Now, the media will pivot to the overall supposed death count – 183,000+ deaths and six million tested positive. They will use those numbers - frightening, without context - to overshadow all the optimistic figures.
So we must put the COVID numbers in context: 2.8 million Americans die each year. The biggest category is those over 65. COVID’s Average age of death is in the low 80s, with by far the largest group coming from assisted living and nursing homes.
Have you ever visited a loved-one in a nursing home? In all but the most posh, their quality of life is extremely low. Assisted living is somewhat better, but only somewhat, and nobody would wish their nearest and dearest to be there if there were any other chice.
Yes, any death is hard, but death is always the end result of life. And in the above places, it is, at times, a relief to see them pass.
We now know very few people were actually killed by COVID; the overwhelming majority of those that "were", were dying of other things already anyway.
What's more, we've now also learned that the Media can make any future bad flu / pneumonia season a pandemic by overanalyzing the deaths, infection rates and present it in such a way to terrorize us – with zero positive news on the subject or countering viewpoints.
And if Trump came-out with the true virus numbers contrary to the Liberal narrative? He would be skewered - as, indeed, he is, when he attempts to put forward even the slightest smidgen of good news, as wartime presidents always have. Instead, the President is made to look uncaring, not very intelligent and certainly not the man to lead the COVID crisis.
So, the Libs want us to believe in two items: Trump is Bad. COVID
was mishandled by Trump. If you believe that, then all else
follows.
Instead, rather than believe the lies of known liars, we must question everything. Do your own research into the real science, recognizing that the headline is almost certainly false. And, most of all, get off your butt and vote!
The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.
Over the past five years, the editors have been secretly working on a book that summarizes the fundamental viewpoints of Scragged.
This article completely misrepresents what the data means, either ignorantly or intentionally.Brian, I borrow from Root Cause Analysis in explaining this. In accident/untoward event analysis the root cause is the initiating cause in a causal chain that leads to an outcome of interest. The term denotes the earliest, most basic, 'deepest', cause for a given outcome. Other causes in the chain are referred to variously secondary, contributing, or immediate causes. So the CDC data says that COVID-19 is the ROOT cause for 100% of the deaths. The 6% & 94% are subsets of that. 6% of COVID-19 death reports only identify a root cause, while in 94% of the deaths at least one secondary cause, ITSELF CAUSED BY THE COVID-19 ROOT CAUSE, has been identified. There's really nothing to see here!
So, Philip, are you telling us that the 65-year-old, sedentary, lifetime smoker with COPD, type II diabetes, and a BMI of 44 died from COVID alone, while his 68-year-old brothe, an exercising, non-smoker, with a 25 BMI who was also infected and survived, was just lucky?
Isn't that kind of like saying a drunk driver was killed by the tree when he left the roadway?
Sorry Phillip, you seem to be confused. The CDC’s data doesn’t indicated that Covid was the root cause of 100% of the deaths. A root cause is the initial cause, thus the 93% of the cases with *preexisting* comorbidities (heart problems, diabetes, obesity, etc,) the root cause is the existing health problem, not Covid.
If, on the other hand, a healthy person contracted Covid, then contracted bacterial pneumonia during treatment for Covid and died from the pneumonia, the root cause of death would indeed be Covid.
If RCA (or an unbiased autopsy) was performed on each and every death attributed to COVID, the conclusion would at best indicate that Covid was a contributing factor In some cases, not the cause of death. The data show that COVID is not the death sentence/killer the media wants us to believe it is.
Now that flu season will be starting and young kids will die from it, will the msm and dem govs shut down the world again?
Or how about opioid abuse that’s killing 1000’s every day.... should we stop the world turning for that?
The msm and dem govs keeps screaming the sky is falling and we’re all going to die. But when I look outside, I see bright sunshine and life.....no dead bodies or pieces of fallen sky.
But I did see a Boogie-man hiding in the closet last night.
Didn't any of you read about the 22 year old that died in Florida from CV-19? A reporter asked the ER doctor what the co morbid was and he replied that it was a head on motorcycle accident with a truck. Hospitals get an extra 20% if the treatment is for CV-19. Of course he died from the disease.
Didn't any of you read about the 22 year old that died in Florida from CV-19? A reporter asked the ER doctor what the co morbid was and he replied that it was a head on motorcycle accident with a truck. Hospitals get an extra 20% if the treatment is for CV-19. Of course he died from the disease.
phillip - " So the CDC data says that COVID-19 is the ROOT cause for 100% of the deaths. "
no, phillip, it did not say that.
comprehension is the first tool of argument.