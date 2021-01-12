Parallel Lives

As the chasm that splits America in two continues to grow ever wider and deeper, the Capitol Riot provides both the illustration and the impetus. A few hours of actions by a few dozen criminals and a few hundred looky-loos, causing damage that was mostly cleaned up over a weekend, amounts to an armed insurrection to be crushed by all forces available, whereas months of nightly rioting that burned whole city blocks to the ground was justified mostly-peaceful protests that should continue indefinitely.

And, the crushing began forthwith: not only has the sitting President of the United States been banned from all social media outlets - even email - but the Tech Lords have taken switch action to expunge conservative discourse from all national channels. Twitter, of course, long notorious for banning conservatives for no reason while tolerating calls for genocide and murder from the left, redoubled its efforts to muzzle half of America. Want to use some other service instead? Nope: Google and Apple, which control the systems of just about every smartphone in the world, have now yanked Parler, the leading free-speech competitor.

Major news media are publicly calling for third-party communications networks to refuse to carry news channels viewed as conservative, such as Fox, OneAmerica, and Newsmax. It won't belong before those same communications networks, which also provide Internet service to most Americans, are called on to block access to whatever conservative sites are still operating after Amazon, Microsoft, and the other major cloud hosts pull the plug on them.

It's moved beyond corporate monopoly warfare and opinion silencing though. Have a seat, brace yourself, and read this pronouncement by Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer and Editor of the long-respected Forbes business magazine:

Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump's fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We're going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we'd approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world's biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.

Don't Let the Door Hit You

Have the members of Trump's administration told lies? Of course they have; in a world that utterly rejects any absolute standards of truth, it's inherent to politics.

Did Forbes exert similar pressure on those who promulgated 2013's Lie of the Year, "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it"? Of course not - because that Big Lie was told by Barack Obama, the Lightbringer and, more to the point, a Democrat.

The only way that such luminaries as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kayleigh McEnany, and even the much-maligned Sean Spicer can be categorized as psychopathic liars this way, is if conservative views are themselves lies. Which, of course, is what the Left, media, and elites believe and now enforce.

Indeed, Mr. Lane specifically cited pointing out the transparent, abundantly-evidenced (if not fully proved) fraud that was the 2020 election, as being the inflammatory lie that brought on this policy. So not only are we now required to tolerate a stolen election, we aren't even allowed to publicly question it without being thrown out of employment?

It's obvious that we no longer live in a free country, or a capitalist one. We are net, yet, living in full Communism however. That means that Adam Smith's invisible hand, though splinted and shaking, still moves with power. And, as the media bemoans, half of America voted for Donald Trump, and more than half if you believe in the Big Steal.

This means that, maybe not half, but certainly a large proportion of America's money is controlled by Trump supporters and others generally on the Right. Why, then, are we giving our money to our sworn enemies?

More than that: If the Left refuses to employ qualified, skilled, well-known people because of their political beliefs, doesn't that create a business opportunity for those who are more fair-minded? Consider what Mr. Lane said about how he'll view any company that hires, say, Ms. McEnany: he'll assume that it is a fraud and a scam.

Which of course it may be, as the tale of Bernie Madoff reminds us. But maybe not - indeed, probably not!

Thanks for the Spotlight!

If Forbes magazine automatically dismisses companies that hire conservatives, doesn't that provide a prime investment opportunity for conservatives themselves? A well-run company should be able to make money, grow, distribute profits, and do all those other things that make capitalism great and bring about American dreams.

There is plenty of money available in conservatism, and still enough economic freedom remaining, for us to set up our own parallel structures. Google's Android smartphone operating system was famously built on top of the widely-used Java development platform owned by Sun. Physical smartphones are computer devices which can run any software; how hard would it be to stand up another similar, largely-compatible operating system that doesn't censor conservatives?

Parler already provides a replacement for Twitter. There are a few giant cloud-processing companies, but are there truly no others that might reap competitive advantage by providing services to conservatives without bias?

Conservatives already listen to their own radio and TV shows and watch their own podcasts. Why shouldn't they do this using their own software that's designed, like Tor browser, to route around censorship? Mozilla, which produces the Firefox browser, has called for even more than deplatforming. But, their work is open-source - why shouldn't we simply deplatform them, spawning off a free-speech branch of their browser baseline?

It's been obvious for years that the Tech Lords are the sworn enemies of conservative thought. Yet, the virtual worlds in which conservatives move are almost entirely controlled and operated by those same sworn enemies? How insane is that? Amazon abruptly pulled the plug on Parler, but with luck, they are big enough to find a new home under conservative control quickly. Where they go, all others of like views must follow with all speed.

If this week's actions aren't a wakeup call to action, while conservatism still controls sufficient financial resources and influences to go independent, perhaps our side really is so stupid it deserves to lose. There may even be experienced tech executives available to help.

Clearly we can't live together; it's time to live apart, immediately, as much as possible, or not at all.

In the meantime, if any of the many, many conservative multi-billionaires spies an opportunity to start a competitor to Forbes, that will objectively analyze companies and industries without succumbing to the lies of the Left, well, there's no shortage of skilled, experienced writers on this side!