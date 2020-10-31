Proof that Global Warming is Real

by Friendly Bear
Throughout my life I have often heard and read that good character requires you to admit your mistakes. Today, I must admit that Global Warming is real, and happening much faster than predicted.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Greta Thunberg have screamed that the Earth’s temperature is increasing at a rate of 3/4 of a degree per century, and that all life will perish in just over 11 years.
It’s much worse. This morning the temperature was increasing at a rate of 4-5 degrees per hour!
A check of weather data showed that the temperature increased similarly from dawn to mid-afternoon yesterday and the day before. Where we thought we had years for life on Earth to adjust, it looks like we have mere minutes.
Our only hope may be some preliminary weather data showing Global Cooling occurring between mid-afternoon and dawn. Let’s try to keep our spirits up and I’ll update you as new data comes in.
But, before we run in panic to a safe space at a nearby university, let’s try to make sense of global warming. Many of the global warming alarmists and believers live in low-elevation coastal cities, like New York City or Miami. Some of them own beautiful beachfront homes costing millions of dollars.
Hmm... if you really thought the ocean was going to rise soon, would you put millions of dollars where it could easily be washed away? Just asking.
It seems like every year a conference forecasting global warming is attended by elites who fly in on their private powerful jets. Nine years ago, I was at the general aviation section of a major airport when a global warming believer drove up in her Earth-friendly Prius, only to board her private jet that burned 3,500 pounds of Jet-A fuel per hour.
Recently, global warming believers are blaming cow flatulence for producing “greenhouse gases”. I’m pretty sure that even a whole herd can’t complete with Leonardo DiCaprio’s jet.
During coronavirus lockdowns, several global warming alarmists joyously speculated that lockdowns could be used to reduce “greenhouse gas” emissions, kind of like a giant choker chain on the economy. Is that supposed to be good?
Archaeologists tell us that much of what is now the United States, once was covered in ice during, yep, you guessed it, the Ice Age. I don’t know about you, but I would prefer warmer weather to my yard being covered in ice.
I’m curious - when the Ice Age ended roughly 10,000 years ago, were humans roaring up and down the road in big SUVs? Were coal fueled power plants cranking out “greenhouse gases” 10,000 years ago?
One of the dreaded “greenhouse gases” is carbon dioxide. That’s right, CO2, the stuff you breathe out. Plants, as you may know, breathe in CO2. If the level of CO2 really was increasing, I wouldn’t have to struggle to grow grass in my yard.
These are anecdotal evidence, but what we really need is objective evidence. So, let’s conduct a scientific experiment to determine how bad global warming could get.
The American National Center for Atmospheric Research says that the Earth’s atmosphere has an average mass of 5.1480x10^18 kg, with a teenie variation due to humidity.
NASA says the Earth has a mass of 5.972x10^24 kg. That means the Earth, with all its dirt and metal and water, is about 1.16 million times as heavy as the atmosphere.
According to the US Treasury, a penny made after 1982 has a mass of 2.5 grams, which is 0.005511557 pounds, because pennies are nowadays copper plated zinc. Let’s multiply the weight of a penny, 0.005511557 pounds, times 1.16 million!
That gives us 6393 pounds, about the same weight as the delivery truck that brings your new washer or dryer, or big screen TV.
So, the mass of the Earth is to the mass of the atmosphere...as a delivery truck is to a penny.
Hey, let’s test global warming! I’ll heat our penny up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and place it on the hood of the delivery truck, while you put your hand on the back bumper. Did you feel the back bumper get warm? I didn’t either.
Is global warming real? Yes, but so is global cooling - it goes in cycles. However, manmade global warming is not real. One good sun burp (solar flare) can eclipse all of the heat ever created by humans. Maybe we’re not as powerful as we want to pretend to be.
I’m beginning to think that manmade global warming is nothing more than a leftist’s way of complaining about a warm sunny day.
Over the past five years, the editors have been secretly working on a book that summarizes the fundamental viewpoints of Scragged.
Barak Obama must have great confidence in our ability to control the climate because he spend $13 million on a waterfront house in Martha's Vineyard. The front door is 1 meter above sea level. The other possibility is he is not concerned with rising sea levels and maybe thinks global warming and sea level rising is just a narrative.
I think the $13 million speaks loudly as to his beliefs.
Was it President Obama who said, "Apres moi, le deluge," or was that King Louis XV? Maybe President Obama thinks he's King Louis XV?
Like you I use reasoned thinking and logic. unlike liberal frauds, I do not scream at the sky. I possess five degrees and one is a BS in science
with three majors. Your article is spot on!
I have a PhD in physics from Columbia and I similarly worry about how science is being compromised by the environment of politics, media ignorance, and educational collapse, never mind the elite status quo defensiveness mentioned above.
How the progressives, and I use the word advisedly, can simultaneously want to cement the status quo in place and change the world completely is beyond me.
I became involved in the climate question when I was offered 50,000 copies of Al Gore's "Inconvenient Truth" if I needed them to indoctrinate my math and physics classes. I replied that a few copies of Richard Feynman's "Lectures on Physics" would be preferable. That response lead to a challenge to debate an Al Gore trainee and we had a couple of debates at the college. Boy, that will never happen again, that someone will actually debate climate science.
The bottom line that convinced me that there was an ulterior motivation for catastrophically bad science were the actual words and logic used. As mentioned in Climate Etc. with Judith Curry, data is good but the problem is complicated. But BS is obvious. And the blowhards of Climate Science give it in large doses. Simple BS. Listen to them when they deign to speak, it's all BS and then the media gets hold of it. Is there anything more attractive to the reader than a catastrophe?
Don't get me wrong, the problem is hard, but it's too hard for the people in the field or anyone else for that matter. People who calculate things and predict things are not experts unless they get it right. And those guys get it wrong often.
Charles..loved your answer and the fact you know Richard Feynman is outstanding..truly loved that guy....thanks for the perspcetive sir!!
That the left and the globalist have an ulterior motive is beyond obvious.
They are trying to take down the most powerful domino first (US) by any means possible, and then they hope the rest of the world falls in behind. I believe the idea is that the world will then be managed and controlled by a cabal of extremely wealthy elitists, big tech, and politicians willing to sell themselves to the previous 2. I believe this is the classic case of the wealthy and wealthy international businesses, along with power driven politicians, believing they know what’s best for us....the great unwashed masses, or, as Hillary calls us...deplorables. We are too stupid to do anything, they believe, and if we only knew our place and stayed in place, they think all would be well. History is littered with this thirst for power and control and sadly continues to repeat. And when we look at how these events play out, death is what stands out. Clearly identifying the “THEY” is critical. Ask yourself, who benefits?
The text below (Mob Rule) is not mine. I did not write it. I read it in a comment section I believe here on scragged, not sure. But it struck me as the truth so I’ll share it. A wise friend of mine once told me “when you hear the truth, something in you will recognize it as the truth. It will seem as if you already knew it...it was already there within you”.
This is what the globalists are doing....the means to their end...
Here is what Sigmund Freud said about mob rule:
"A group is extraordinarily credulous and open to influence. It has no critical faculty... Anyone who wishes to produce an effect upon it needs no logical adjustment to his arguments; he must paint in the most forcible colors, he must exaggerate, and he must repeat the same thing again and again... The group respects force and can only be slightly influenced by kindness, which it regards merely as a form of weakness... It wants to be ruled and oppressed, and to fear its masters... And finally, groups have never thirsted after truth. They demand illusions and cannot do without them. They constantly give what is unreal precedence over what is real; they are almost as strongly influenced by what is untrue as by what is true. They have an evident tendency not to distinguish between the two... A group is an obedient herd, which could never live without a master. It has such a thirst for obedience that it submits instinctively to anyone who appoints himself as its master."
Politics illustrates an interesting view of the perception of groups. Political advertising and all such public political communications purposely and directly strives to pit one perception against another to split or divide groups into two or more ways of perceiving a thing.
Dividing groups is an aggressive action, and it reveals hardcore, emotionally driven perceptions with a take-no-prisoners attitude.
Groups of people will vote, or advocate, a certain way. And another group will advocate in a different, if not opposite, way. The beliefs that groups advocate are the perceptions that they have in common with other advocates about their candidate, their issue, and their ideology.
These are closely held perceptions, and the group is so emotionally tied to them they expand them beyond logic. Such groups will ignore variances in the details to maintain the larger perception. We’ve all seen this during any election and special issue voting. Even now, political groups have become quite divided over ideas – ideologies – that have not been historically divisive. Indeed, these groups have become very aggressive in their attitudes.
And as most people know, behavior follows belief.
Excellent post and far too true. Sadly, many involved cannot or will not recognize that this effort to impose "global warming" on reality creates far too many circumstances solved..by mob rule of violence and therefore the purpose gets lost.
We have today paid anarchists and rioters using our freedoms against us..and it needs to be stopped.
Great post!!!
You forgot to mention the 200+ volcanoes presently active that are spewing much more CO2 than humanity ever thought of. Nor the active volcano under the Antarctic ice sheet causing thinning in one part of the sea ice while other areas are growing. The various ice accumulations that are melting as we come out of The Little Ice Age are disclosing trees and other indications that they were previous open ground and fairly recently frozen. The sea was much higher during the Minoan warming as evidenced by the position of Troy. The Iliad puts it near the shore and it is now 6 klicks away. Finally, the NASA satellite data show a cooling since 1999. The global warming meme was created by the same people who did global cooling in the '60s and '70s. These would be the people looking for grant money to sustain their "research". The "science" has been highjacked by the people hoping to monetize it as propaganda. These posers are not scientists, just scam artists.