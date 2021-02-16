Samizdat Strategies 1 - The Why

The US has a rich history of creation; we pioneered concepts such as innocent until proven guilty, structured as a democratic republic run for the people. We've crated many tangible things such as cars, computers, the internet, etc. Our use of fossil fuels has freed most of us from slavery to back-braking toil needed to scratch enough food out of the ground to survive. These benefits have been the result of the creativity enabled by the freedom of thought and expression of ideas given to us by our government.

Today, our reality has changed, and not for the better.

All America is in the process of learning many harsh lessons that our forefathers fought and died to avoid us having to repeat. Perhaps the most severe lesson is this: Given that we have proved ourselves incapable of keeping a functional representative republic, as Ben Franklin feared, it's now time to take serious, inconvenient action to conceal any of your activities that the cancel mob might consider to be at all controversial either now or in the unforeseeable future.

Government is like fire - a necessary but untrustworthy servant and a fearsome master. People who seek power over others will do pretty much whatever increases their power. That's why it's said that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty - a price we have signally failed to pay in convenient monthly installments for lo these many years, and now the accumulated bill has come due with interest.

As soon as someone's elected to office, he or she figures out that there's only so much power to go around. Any power citizens have over their own lives means that elected officials have less power. Thus, regardless of party, elected officials have a powerful incentive to take power from us and give it to themselves and to their friends.

That's what politics is all about - gaining and using power. If freedom-loving people take their eyes off the ball for even a moment, we end up with tyranny. Joe Biden is the President because his side understands the effective usage of power: his side controlled the counting of votes, controlled the adjudication of challenges of both the count and the votes, controls the reporting of all of the above, and today, bids fair to control your and my ability even to talk about anything they don't want discussed.

That is power, pure and simple - truth, justice, and the American way factor in not at all, but that doesn't make the power any less real or effective in causing grief to dissenters.

Tyranny is always based on fraud, fear, and force. Since no regime can directly control all of the people all of the time, the majority are kept in line by lying to them or keeping them too fearful to resist. Force is used against those who refuse to believe what they're told to believe and become vocal about it; as long as their number is in a small enough minority, they present no threat to those in power.

Truth Finds a Way

During the era of Stalinist tyranny in the Soviet Union, people who saw through the communist fable engaged in a practice known as "samidzat", a Russian word meaning "self-publishing" to spread whatever truth they could.

When the entire MSM and the Tech Lords colluded to make it impossible for the New York Post, the 4th largest newspaper in America, to spread its story about the Biden crime family's lucrative connections to Ukraine and China, we realized that we had arrived at the "total fraud" stage of our slide into tyranny. During the pre-Internet samizdat days, the Russian government tried to register all typewriters to prevent people from spreading the word. People caught with unregistered typewriters they'd smuggled in from abroad or using registered typewriters in forbidden ways faced jail or worse - sometimes a lot worse.

Similarly, even mentioning the well-attested 2020 vote fraud or claiming that the Capitol riot was organized by Democrats to make Trump supporters look bad will get you canceled from social media and in some cases fired from your job, unless, of course, you're a Democrat luminary. AOC, for example, blames Facebook for the Capitol riot because, she says, it let the rioters organize.

Doesn't she realize that if it was organized, as we all believe it to have been, it couldn't have been caused by Mr. Trump's speech, given that the riot had already started before he'd even gotten well underway? We don't know what she knows or believes - but we do know that she won't be criticized for exonerating Mr. Trump of the Democrats' latest bogus charge against him because Democrats are above criticism.

You can't possibly keep up with what woketivists can say, must say, and what they can't say unless you spend hours per day on Twitter. We don't have time for that, so it's time to figure out how to communicate securely and how to minimize the visibility of your now-unacceptable ideas, while still making them visible to those who might still have ears to hear them.

It's Mushrooming

Once our Tech Lords revealed their true colors by canceling President Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts, stopping his campaign from sending email, and lowering his Google page ratings, others are piling on. Harvard students are circulating a petition to revoke the degrees granted to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw. The petition describes these three as "violent actors" who need to be held accountable for their actions.

Not to be outdone, Yale law school students and alumni are demanding that Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) be disbarred over what it says were their "efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election."

Hawley and Cruz led efforts in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday to stop the counting of electoral votes certifying the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over President Trump in the November election.

If nothing else, these Ivy-league students reveal what liberals mean by "free and fair election" - it means their candidate won, no more and no less. This isn't surprising: they've been saying for years that "free and fair elections" can only result in elected Democrats.

Twitter has "not yet begun" to censor, per its CEO. Project Veritas has published information about Twitter founder Dorsey saying, "This is going to be much bigger than just one account":

"We know we are focused on one account right now," Dorsey said, in reference to his company's decision to ban President Trump. "But this is going to be much bigger than just one account and it's going to go on for much longer than just this day, and this week, and the next few weeks and go beyond the inauguration. We have to expect that, and we have to be ready for that."

The New York Post wrote a long article describing the many, many ways Democrats plan to deplatform, demonize, demonetize, and destroy anyone who ever supported Mr. Trump. One wonders how long their printing press will survive.

That is not an idle concern. Amazon is the largest bookseller in the world and has used its market power to ban books which contradict the current woketivist dogma. Searching for "amazon book ban" on duckduckgo.com will get you quite a list - on Google, though, not so much.

The Washington Post told us how Amazon had reversed a ban on an e-book "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates," which argued that the mainstream media overstates the threat from the virus. An hour after Mr. Biden was inaugurated, the WHO announced that they're changing the sensitivity of the covid test "which will result in large reductions in the numbers of positive cases." This confirms our belief that the covid threat was overstated from the beginning, just as we and many others had said.

Why did Amazon ban a book which seems to have told the truth? Is Amazon on the side of truth and debate?

Amazon also banned a book discussing the health hazards which are inherent in the gay lifestyle, and a book arguing that it's not a good idea to let a 12-year-old girl decide that her desire to be a boy is so strong that her breasts should be surgically removed. Trying to talk her out of this irreversible surgery is called "conversion therapy," which has been banned in some US jurisdictions.

In addition to selling books, Amazon also offers Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the largest cloud facilities on the planet. When Google and Apple pulled the Parler smartphone from their app stores and made it disappear from many if not most subscribers' phones, AWS ended their hosting agreement and threw Parler off their platform on the grounds that Parler had refused to delete some posts which AWS regarded as unacceptable.

The concept of a business which rents server capacity having the right to tell customers what they may and may not store on their servers is as new as Twitter and Facebook banning the President of the United States from communicating. AWS also provides servers to Twitter, which saw Parler as a potential competitor, particularly if all of Mr. Trump's supporters abandoned Twitter for Parler. We're looking forward to hearing what comes out of discovery as Parler sues AWS, though it isn't going well so far.

The fact that Mr. Bezos is stepping down as head of Amazon to pursue other interests has been in the news lately. We know pretty much what to expect from his successor, Andy Jazzy, who was the driving force behind the growth of AWS which provides nearly half of Amazon's operating profit - he accused the Louisville police of murdering Brianna Taylor and he's the executive who made the decision to dump Parler. How can any small business stay on AWS, knowing that they may be thrown off the platform at any moment for political reasons?

On the grounds that it's silly to send money to your enemies, some people we know have stopped buying from Amazon. That's a major pain because no other service provides nearly as convenient a mechanism for finding products. Others have suggested to carefully order only one thing at a time to at least maximize their shipping expenses - but we've found that Amazon's computers are usually smart enough to pick up on this and combine them anyway.

Even if you don't oppose Amazon because of its political stance, life won't be pleasant if they put most other retailers out of business and create an effective monopoly. There's no reason to cancel your Prime subscription because that will be noticed, but you could stop buying and let Prime expire.

Blocking Advertisements

Google recently blocked ads from an organization opposed to packing the supreme court and took down videos taken in the US Senate(!) of doctors testifying about their experience treating covid. Banning such forms of free speech is the thin edge of the wedge.

Educrats who are wedded to the idea that kids should always be promoted to the next grade regardless of whether they've mastered the material, because being held back damages their self-esteem, have believed for decades that the Christian practice of teaching kids they're sinners in need of salvation harms their self-esteem and should be banned.

Back before the 2016 election, we quoted the Washington Post which quoted Hillary Clinton as saying that longstanding religious practices would have to "be changed." The context of her statement makes it plan that she advocated use of force to bring about such changes.

That notion has led to our "cancel culture" which seeks to ruin anyone who isn't sufficiently woke, and has led to murder in several cases.

Lest you take comfort in the prominence and visibility of the victims of these wrongful attacks, be assured that cancellation is not limited to prominent persons. Innocent nonentities such as retired Chicago firefighter David Quintavalle have been falsely accused of participating in storming the US Capitol, and all but driven from his home by ignorance-based abuse.

Mr. Quintavalle presented receipts as proof that he was in Chicago at the time, but false accusations are still all over Twitter and he has received death threats. TV crews staked out his house and police dispatched a patrol car to keep watch.

Our Department of Injustice

Cancel culture started in the federal government. You've read about their attack on Gen. Flynn. This was one of many violations of law by the Obama administration. Now that we know how they shafted him, we know that the FBI is not the good guys.

On the bright side, at least we know how they operate. Deep State perjury traps depend on most citizens thinking the FBI is seeking truth. Now that you know that government employees don't care about truth at all, there's no excuse for letting them trap you.

It's simple. Suppose you tell the feds you had lunch with 2 "friends" on Wednesday. They lean on your "friends" to get them to say it was Thursday. Unless you can prove it was Wednesday, they can charge you with lying to them, which is a crime even if you weren't under oath, and bankrupt you by forcing you to pay for lawyers.

Having a lawyer won't help you - Gen. Flynn's first law firm betrayed him to the feds.

Why would they so blatantly violate the fundamentals of legal ethics? Lawyers have to be members of the bar to practice. Liberals are already calling for the lawyers who defended Mr. Trump to be disbarred. When push comes to shove, will "your" lawyer defend you or defend his career?

"King George Rides Again" shows how our bureaucrats are creating a great many "crimes" that can send you to jail. Prosecutors get rated on the amount of jail time they inflict which is easy to measure. It gives examples and tells you part of how to protect yourself.

"Injustice" tells the story of an innocent man who spent $2 million on lawyers and finally copped a plea for 6 months in club fed as opposed to 150 years if he'd gone to trial. It gives more detail how they work you over and tells what you need to get from them before telling them anything at all, not even your name. You can justify that - during WW II, Japanese-Americans were locked up because of their names. Japanese girls who had married Americans were left alone because they no longer had Japanese names.

There's no doubt that we are in a position that has been unfamiliar to Americans for centuries: one where, like residents of any totalitarian land, we must watch what we say - or else! The American mindset is not oriented toward operating in this kind of environment, but necessity breeds invention, which we'll explore in upcoming articles in this series.

Given that liberals won't like what we're telling you and Internet service providers have shown their willingness to take down sites they do not like, ours may disappear. You'd be best off pasting this article and the rest of this series into a Word doc, or even printing it out, for later reference and samizdat-style sharing.

But, maybe we aren't to that point yet. There is much further to fall, as we'll see in the next article in this series.