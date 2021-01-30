Stay Former President Trump

I am a solid Trump supporter. I supported him through the primary and general elections; I supported him throughout his presidency. I supported President Trump through the re-election disaster and even when he was accused of inciting insurrection.

I am not willing to support President Trump in a re-election bid in 2024. I have had an agonizing time because of my support of President Trump, both with my family and professionally. I cannot withstand another session of that.

I also do not want to see President Trump have to stand up to another five years of the abuse he has been subjected to as a candidate and President.

I am also not a Republican, I haven't been since they purposely lost by anointing Bob Dole to compete with Bill Clinton. The Republicans have lied to me too many times before elections; "No new Taxes" was an absolute reveal of the vile character of Bush 1. People who lie to my face, do not have my respect. (See also "I did not have sex with that woman".)

President Trump kept the vast majority of his promises. Or, at least he tried to fight the Rep-Crat swamp to keep his promises.

I understood what President Trump was doing when he made contradictory position statements during his campaign and presidency - he was leading and pacing. Using this tactic, President Trump was able to have supporters with diverse opinions come to support his mostly moderate policies.

President Trump was the last President who was an American first and a politician second. No person will ever again stand a chance of surviving a campaign unless they are the anointed candidate of the ruling party, (Democrats) or at a minimum the candidate of the failure wing of the Republicans. (Romney, Ryan, McConnell, Colter, and that ilk.) Romney clearly threw the second and third debates, displaying that he was (and still is) a solid Obama-Biden supporter.

I cannot support the Democrat policies because of their murderous hatred of innocent pre-born human beings and their hatred of the American Dream of everyone participating in earned success. I do like some things the Democrats pretend to support - things like helping those unable to help themselves. I can look to the future and see that we have some serious issues as technology replaces workers, ironically fueled even more by the elimination of low paying jobs. The Rebubli-cants won't even address this issue.

Notice: I said "pretend to support." A clear example of this is when Democrats, spearheaded by Resident Biden (not a misspelling, he clearly resides in the White House, he will not be there long, and he is not a president of any sort) promised two thousand dollars to citizens to buy Georgia voters, and wasted no time dropping the amount to 1400 and delaying the proposed arrival for months after getting his lackeys elected.

This next round of aid to Americans is not likely ever to happen. President Trump was almost solely responsible for both rounds of aid to the forgotten Americans, those who can't collect unemployment and don't own businesses or have other access to government money.

It is also very clear to see that a large amount of the mid lockdown Pseudo-Recovery was a direct result of the first "aid to the unwealthy" payments. In this vein, it is very clear to me that Mitch McConnell is the architect of the loss of relevancy of the Republicans by stealing two thousand dollars from every un-wealthy American and delivering it to people all around the world in order to give maximum power to Resident Biden.

Is there anyone who doubts that Mitch McConnell cost the Republican candidates in Georgia their seats by showing how out of touch with real suffering he could be? I posit that McConnell did this on purpose.

President Trump, a billionaire, clearly has a better rapport with ordinary people and their troubles than all the party-owned people in Washington DC, soon to become the state of Colombia or Obamaia or Bidenia or Clintonia or whatever the name of the new state will be.

In short, the swamp won. With the help of victory-adverse Republicans, We the People have been defeated for the foreseeable future.

President Trump has already done his part. He has earned the right not to be the recipient of desperate, vicious, and continuous abuse by Democrat and Romney-style Republicans alike.

Sincerely,

Former Republican