The Celebrated Jumping Frogs of Tallahassee

Joe Biden is pondering an idea to channel his inner Abraham Lincoln, and do something not done in America since the days of the Great Emancipator. The Miami Herald reports:

The Biden administration is considering whether to impose domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, fearful that coronavirus mutations are threatening to reverse hard-fought progress on the pandemic.

You read that right - the Federal government is considering banning travel to disfavored states. Not since President Lincoln used the U.S. Navy to enforce an embargo on the coastline of the Confederacy, has our government even contemplated interfering with the free movement of free citizens between (previously) free states.

That, though was some while after the Confederacy had started a literal shooting war by opening fire on Ft. Sumter. Despite the best efforts of Democrat liars to present fraudulent "evidence" and manipulated video to imply that the Capital riot was an armed insurrection, this is completely false: not one single police officer was killed by any sort of firearm or other weapon of war. If any of the rioters did bring firearms, they kept them in their pants; the only known victim of a shooting, Ashli Babbitt, was shot by a police officer under circumstances that, strangely, are still extremely murky.

So there is absolutely no genuine armed insurrection under way, which might provide some justification for an embargo as it did for Lincoln. In no sane world does any sort of pandemic, even a real one, provide legitimate cause for such a draconian action. No less an authority than JFK recognized that all American citizens had an absolute right to move about the country as they wished.

But if, in some bizarro world, covid did justify an embargo, - it should be, say, New York state embargoed, not Florida:

DeSantis pointed out that new cases of COVID-19 have been declining for more than a month, and said the state ranked 28th in the U.S. for cases per capita dating back to December.

He went on to plainly state the true basis for these utterly unconstititional threats:

If you think about it, restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce. So we will oppose it 100 percent. It would not be based in science, it would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida.

Considering that Florida is heavily tourism-dependent, and the fact that it's just about fully open has lead to such an influx of travelers that airlines have reorganized their networks to funnel passengers there, this is a major economic threat.

Out, Out, Foul Conservatives!

But it's far from the only outlandishly tyrannical imposition floated by the Democrats:

Several House Democrats on Wednesday mounted a push to expel their Republican colleagues who support overturning the election, accusing them of "inciting" the Trump supporters who charged police and stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In reality, the Republican officeholders objecting to the election certification did nothing that the Democrats didn't do the last 3 times a Republican was elected - yes, that's every single Republican presidential victory this millennium. The Democrats haven't fully acted on their threats, but they established a precedent by throwing an elected Republican congresswoman off of her committee appointments for the first time in modern history.

In the beginning of the Civil War, President Lincoln was very careful not to do anything unforgivably warlike to the Confederacy until they had formally voted to secede and started an actual shooting war.

What, though, should the government of Florida be expected to do if their own Federal government blockades their state? What about if, as threatened, Democrats simply vote to throw most or all Republicans clean out of Congress, and then proceed to govern even more on their own than they've been doing the last two weeks? Wouldn't that be tantamount to the opposite of a secession: an effective expulsion from the country? Joe Biden has already made it clear he has no intention of protecting the states from foreign invasion, whether it be by Chinese or Third Worlders; do we even have an operational Federal government worthy of the name anymore?



You cannot blockade the movement of citizens and reject any representation they have in government and expect them to remain contented and loyal. Simply suggesting these moves makes a mockery of the concept of a free country or Republic, even more than the Left already has.

But, considering that they've already been publicly suggesting purges and re-education camps for conservatives, perhaps they are doing us a favor. If that amount of white-heat dictatorship doesn't make the proverbial frog jump out of the pot, nothing will.

At this rate, Florida's DeSantis and perhaps quite a few other Republican governors might find themselves with an unexpected promotion.