The Dangers of Shopping

by A. Reaper

Just in: major breakdown in the liberal news media! Stories have accidentally surfaced featuring esteemed doctors giving a very different perspective on the use of masks. Their conclusions: The piece of cloth is worthless or barely so. Not much emphasis on touching.

Now, you can still find some doctors (Dr. Fauci, anyone?) – especially those affiliated with the government or liberals – who say the mask is the key.

Let’s use some logic: If the virus was so lethal, so contagious, how did so many millions of Americans manage to shop at “essential stores” and not die? How can this be? We touched everything.

Nearly everyone went to these stores, but we didn’t hear horrendous stories featuring Wal-Mart employees dying by the tens of thousands.

Or, are they really that good at sanitizing? Give me a break. I’ve been to those stores, and they aren’t exactly a sterile environment.

What? They wiped down a few carts? Wow! And the employees with masks and gloves? They are constantly touching their faces, all while handling items and money.

Well, maybe the employees are doing a good job, but I – plus others – don’t see it. What about the shoppers? We need to be diligent, too. Let’s take a trip to one of those Big Box stores and do some shopping.

I go into said store with my hands sanitized upon entering – select a supposedly clean cart. We will say I have a mask on – though, as you will see it doesn’t make a difference.

Produce - I go through the apples. Select a few. Handle a few onions, before buying one. Go through the strawberries. After touching many boxes, finally select berries with the perfect ripeness. Same with grapes. Sort them out, put in a bag.

Now, think about the rest of your journey down the aisles. The cans you touch and put back. Maybe you picked up a dented can, or pears instead of peaches.

At some point, your eyeglasses may fall forward. So you touch them. Or maybe your nose itches and you rub it.

Your journey takes you to the meat department. Bacon is tricky - I look at six or more packages to find the one with the least fat. Same with other meat products - you want the best steaks, the leanest roast. And we touch a whole a bunch before deciding.

Our journey takes me to my favorite section: Milk. I buy a few gallons, but only after going through and selecting the ones with the longest expiration date. Those are at the back - so, more touching and moving of product.

I am tired of shopping and got what I wanted. Time to go through the check-out line.

The clerk has a mask on, behind a very bizarre shield – all sides open, you can even reach over the top – and she sanitizes the counter while I check my text messages.

I place everything by hand on the conveyor belt. The clerk picks up my groceries, one by one, and scans away. A young man bags the items and places them in my cart. Gloves are seemingly optional for employees.

You then pay for your groceries, take the cart and go on your merry way.

Simple Logic

I touched dozens of items. What about all the customers before me? Did any of them have the dreaded COVID? Nothing was sanitized before or after I handled it. Have you seen employees running up and down the aisles, disinfecting like mad? Not here.

Why didn’t more of us catch the virus? And, ultimately, die?

Use logic! There is no true pandemic. Millions upon millions had the same shopping experience, but the virus didn’t spread like wildfire. It wasn’t the efforts of the stores. They didn’t – or really couldn’t – wipe down all the boxes, containers, fruit, etc.

No, we were “subjects” in a barely controlled test environment. We went through the stores and nothing happened to us; even though we touched everything.

Yes, the virus exists. But it isn’t the monster portrayed by the media. How will they handle the next national illness? To their benefit, of course.

COVID is simply a liberal method being used for election reasons. If you don’t believe me, do your own research… and think about all the times you went to the store.

“If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.” - Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda

Wake up America, before it is too late!