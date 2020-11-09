The Trump Defeat We Deserve

The fat lady may not quite have started singing yet for the 2020 presidential election, but she's definitely clearing her throat. Though interminable vote-counting is continuing, the major media networks have called all remaining states, and the election, for Joe Biden.

Now, it's true that there's ample statistical evidence of massive fraud, and solid evidence including video and sworn affidavits of minor fraud. But with the actual counting in direct control of Democrats, and a media blackout of fraud stories combined with lies about a supposedly squeaky-clean election mandate, will any of it make any difference?

It's depressing to read hope-filled articles by those on the nominal side of sane conservatism. This is all just genius Trump playing 4-D chess! He let the Dems walk into this trap, which he's now going to lower the boom of crushing, overwhelming evidence and lock them all away once and for all!

Yeah... like Crooked Hillary? Don't hold your breath.

While with Mr. Trump it's foolish ever to say "never," any sensible observer has no choice but to admit that it doesn't look good for him - or even for Republicans keeping the Senate, at this point. If Democrats can cheat in as many states as they've done, with complete cover from the national media and court systems, there's no reason to suppose they won't be able to repeat the feat in Georgia to steal the last two senators they need to take total power. No need to revisit what we know will happen after that.

How did it come to this? There's no good reason it should have, and it's entirely our own fault.

We Knew This Two Years In Advance

Remember the mysterious flipping of six House seats in California back in 2018? On election night, the Republican incumbents were comfortably in the lead. Thanks to ballots drifting in over the weeks following, whether mailed in or "harvested" by paid Democrat operatives, mysteriously the gaps were closed and the Dems ended up victorious.



Young Kim was poised to become the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress. Her 14-point lead was the lone bright spot on an otherwise dismal night for Orange County Republicans. But, over the past week, Republicans have watched the first-generation immigrant’s lead evaporate. With thousands of provisional ballots left to count, her commanding lead is now underwater. She lost one week after the election.

Why didn't the GOP do anything?

There’s no evidence of ballot box shenanigans. No need. Democrats know it’s easier to erode voter integrity laws than to stuff ballot boxes.

Because we believe in the secret ballot, once a ballot makes it into the pile to be counted, it is absolutely impossible to trace where it came from and how it got there... and, thus, whether it should be counted at all. That's why stealing an election by ballot-stuffing is so easy if one party has control of the counting - all they have to do is to sneak in a box full of ballots for their candidate, and they'll vanish untraceably into the system.

When the media says there's no evidence of fraud, that's true, strictly speaking - hard evidence is impossible to obtain by the nature of the fraud. That doesn't mean there isn't mathematical proof: for example, when there are more ballots than there are registered voters, or even than adults living in the election district, fraud must have occurred, even if fraud can't be identified on any specific individual anonymous ballot.

Republican leaders knew what had been done to them under the laws put in place by California's overwhelming Democrat majority. So when other states not ruled quite so overwhelmingly by Democrats started to implement the same (lack of) protections, they should have thrown every possible obstacle in the way. For reasons unclear to us, they didn't, until it was too late and the fix was already in.

Trump Knew This Would Happen

Maybe The Donald had too many things on his mind, what with impeachment and all? No: he's been calling out warnings of fraud for at least a year, and certainly since covid gave Democrats an excuse to eliminate even the meager protections on vote integrity that remained. He's been saying there will be fraud, he's been predicting... exactly what clearly has occurred in at least a half-dozen states.

In The Art of War, Sun Tzu observes:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.

Mr. Trump obviously knew the enemy, yet he still appears to have lost. We can't know what's going on in his mind, but he isn't acting like someone with a trick up his sleeve - he's acting like someone gobsmacked and flailing around for a lifeline. If this is 4-D chess, it's also Oscar-worthy acting. And it still may be that - but with each passing moment, that theory becomes more far-fetched.

Not Knowing One's Own Side?

So if Mr. Trump knew this would happen well in advance, which he clearly did, why did he still allow it to sneak up on him unprepared? There's only one sensible explanation: he thought he was prepared, and found out too late that he wasn't.

We can see several indicators of this. Remember how many times he's cited the John Durham investigation into the fraudulent, criminal spying on his campaign by the FBI and other Deep State actors? All this time, conservatives have expected indictments to come, based on the compelling evidence available in conservative media but otherwise hidden from the American people.

Yet the election has come and gone with no indictments, and now no time left to pursue any - they would, of course, be instantly dropped by a Joe Biden Justice Department. The fraud of 2016 may have failed, but the bad actors will pay no price for trying.

This, too, was telegraphed months ago. Mr. Durham, after years of investigation and mountains of evidence, will do nothing. Attorney General Bill Barr, also, has done and will do nothing.

It's possible that, a year ago, Donald Trump believed he had at least an Attorney General and several key investigators diligently gathering evidence of Democrat corruption. It would make sense for his trusted team to also put in place measures to observe and catch the cheaters in 2020, in some sort of sting operation.

But starting in July, and gathering speed with each passing week, it's become clear that President Trump has no army of investigators behind him. The FBI has been completely co-opted by the Deep State, and will not respond to his commands; Bill Barr himself will do as he's told perhaps, but nothing will come of it. It may very well be that Mr. Trump only realized this a couple months ago.

What can you do at the eleventh hour? Well, we do see something quite interesting that took place around that time: Rudy Guiliani, perhaps the only high-level law-enforcement type who hasn't visibly betrayed the Trump cause, suddenly came up with Hunter Biden's incriminating laptop that, we discovered later, had been in the hands of the FBI for a year with no action being taken and in complete silence.

Guiliani may be best known as America's Mayor, but before that he was a bulldog U.S. attorney who made his name prosecuting and crushing organized crime in New York City - a skillset and contact list extremely useful for running down Democrat corruption, which amounts to the same thing.

It's clear that the Biden laptop came as an unexpected shock to the Left, who had no choice but to use the full power of our ruling Tech Lords to bury the news. This largely worked, but in so doing, they revealed their hand in a way they hadn't before - it's one thing for InfoWars to say this sort of censorship is possible, it's quite another to see it done openly to the American people while there are still alternate channels to get the news out. Their abrupt, overt, shocking, and deeply offensive action had all the hallmarks of an emergency response that wasn't "part of the plan."

If, for all this time, Mr. Trump mistakenly assumed that he had a powerful force of investigators who were committed to rooting out the obvious, brazen fraud that he knew the Democrats were planning, much of what's been done over the last year starts to make sense. Knowing, as both we and he now do, that he actually has no such force, what's gone on more recently makes sense too: when you discover that your generals have betrayed you and large chunks of your army are suddenly vanishing into the hills or switching to the other side, you send in the small special-forces that are the only ones you can trust, and hope for the best.

Sure enough, Rudy Guiliani has spent the last month in and out of Philadelphia, Ground Zero for the Big Steal. He's there now, to much ridicule by the left. But if there's only one lawyer you can trust, you send him to the place where he can do the most good, and that's Pennsylvania, for without a save there, Mr. Trump is doomed.

No One Can Do It Alone

If there's one great disappointment of the Trump years, it's that so much well-intended leadership at the top was destroyed by what turned out to be the impossible task of finding anyone, right up and down the halls of government, who was willing to cooperate and follow the elected President's goals and orders. Every single initiative was either out-and-out sabotaged by experienced bureaucrats, slow-rolled by timeservers who quietly disagreed, or got nowhere because well-intentioned but inexperienced Trump allies didn't know how to defeat the Deep State forces massed against them - and still don't, to this day.

Had he been re-elected, Mr. Trump may - may - have finally been able to assemble a team that was actually on his side. We'll likely never know now; it seems that even after four years, he still hasn't managed to get a list of men with badges who are willing to investigate where needed and bring to light the filth and corruption we can all see exist.

That's not really his fault - no single human being can be everywhere at once. It's ours, for not being able to provide the expertise required to actually take over and run a government the size ours has become. Where were the conservative true-believer lawyers, prosecutors, DAs, investigators, educators, propagandists, social-media influencers, and so on?

The same place they've always been - leading their own comfortable lives in their own comfortable homes, hoping not to be noticed or to get caught in the cross fire, secure in the knowledge that they haven't actually developed the specialized skills to be that useful anyway. Meanwhile, the Left crosses the finish line of its Long March through the Institutions, ensuring that conservatives likely never will have the opportunity to develop the necessary skills of propaganda, bureaucratic infighting, or even lawfare - or will have to do so at such a massive disadvantage as to get nowhere for years to come.

If there's hope remaining, it's the Democrats are hardly a monolith - they're already blaming each other for not winning as much as they expected. This is always the pitfall of the left - remember, Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky met his end murdered in Mexico City by an assassin with an ice ax at the order of Stalin.

Of course, that didn't prevent the Russians from suffering under Communism for another half-century, but you can't ever have everything you want, or maybe not even some of it. For sure you can't, if the only way you're willing to join the fight is by applauding from the stands.