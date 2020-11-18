Trump's Time to Take Charge

by A. Reaper

Where is President Trump? Aside from a few tweets, he has said very little of meaning regarding the election fraud. An occasional mention of how he has won, hang in there, something big is going to happen... eventually.

Is he hiding in his basement? Is he pouting? Did someone take away his phone? Does he have laryngitis? Or is he a coward?

NO. He isn’t Biden!

The most likely scenario: His lawyers want him to stay out of the limelight and be careful on what he says. There are going to be court cases, and they don’t want him to muddy the waters.

Time To Say ‘Hell, No’ To The Lawyers

Trump is in an incredible fight. Besides dim-witted liberals and their propaganda arm, the Mainstream Media, everyone knows voter fraud occurred all across America. Trump is the best spokesman for Trump. It is time for him to go no-holds barred. He needs to be front-and-center nearly every single day - he needs to be in the fight.

Trump is a fighter. Watch any of his COVID press conferences. This man lives for confrontation. Just like the virus panel, he can have select lawyers with him; one or more can have a “live” microphone to politely cut him-off, if they don’t want him to speak on a certain aspect.

But the President is no dummy. Give him a few talking points –and what not to talk about – he will deliver.

In my opinion, he performs much better in press conferences as opposed to speeches. He will energize his base and, more importantly, Trump will scare the liberals. How? He will show the nation how fraudulent the Democratic Party was during the election.

Yes, he should have been doing this since November 5th. Yes, he needs to have a legal point person getting the word out, too.

Doubters will harp on the fact no one will cover the press conferences, and they shouldn’t be held in the White House. The MSM will show-up simply because they hate Trump and love trying to get the best of him.

And if they don’t, at first or at all, show-up? Who cares? He is getting HIS message out, and HIS message will be covered by all the conservative platforms. Where Trump is speaking makes little difference.

Eventually, more than conservatives will be interested. Polls show some Democrats feel there was voter fraud. As the fraud becomes more evident, there will be a blow to the Democratic Party.

How significant will the damage be? Only time will tell; those who are Anti-Trumpers or Far-Left will never believe. But those in the middle? They will take notice.

“A champion is someone who gets up when he can't.”

– Jack Dempsey

Trump has proven himself to be a champion. Though the voter fraud seems like a no-brainer win, he needs to be throwing punches until the final bell rings. Better to go out swinging.