Trump Should Have Stayed with Classic Coke

The dust has settled. The realization Biden is our President is now truer than ever; this is not some bad dream where we wake up and the American Government is working somewhat on our behalf. No, we have crossed the tipping-point of no return: America will gradually fade into the sunset.

It may exist in some form or another, but the country will never be the same. Government will continue to grow until we are merely one with two classes - the rich, and everyone else. How did this happen? Why wasn't it stopped?

In corporate America, one thought can gain a stronghold. Everyone "talks" themselves into believing a singular idea will work with only positive results. The sky is the limit. Do you remember when Coke decided they needed a new formula?

The Board of Directors allowed themselves to be manipulated by a singular marketing aspect - consumers wanting a different cola - without considering the fact millions upon millions enjoyed the original flavor. Upon releasing New Coke, the backlash was devastating. They immediately relaunched the original as Coke Classic - then, all was well in Coke Land.

The same happened to President Trump and his brain trust - though the word brain is a misnomer. Mr. Trump, himself, spoke on how their polling numbers showed he need only gain a small percentage of "new" voters to win the 2020 Presidential Election; their figures showed him running away with the Electoral College. At this point, the phenomena of the "Echo Chamber" took place.

Just like Coke, Mr. Trump's team completely bought in. There was no way he could lose. The numbers clearly were in their favor. Now all they had to do was plan the victory parade.

Ironically, all the previous talk of voter fraud was forgotten. They simply believed the projected figures, and none of them took the time to put a Plan B into effect - the "Echo Chamber" at its worst.

The President destroyed his polling numbers. Officially, it was 75 million, but probably closer to 90 million. Yet, he lost.

Why? They didn't have a Plan B to cover the acts of voter fraud. Unlike Coke, there wasn't any quick solution to this problem. They were caught flatfooted. Contested states didn't have the proper people on the ground to stop the fraud from being reality. It would be weeks before teams were in-place, and nearly all of them were volunteers.

This isn't hindsight being 20/20, no. Previously, Bush, Jr. and Cheney encountered the same problem in the 2000 election against Gore and Lieberman. But they had a team on the ground, in Florida, within 24 hours. James Baker was point person, backed up by appropriate experienced political hands.

In fact, this is the exact game plan Trump and Co. should have put in place; they easily could have identified the key states where problems might occur or where victory would be won - or lost - by a few thousand votes.

Assembling these teams would not have been a problem, since the Trump Team had been talking about voter fraud for months upon months before the election. They had so much time to bring together the best. The right people in place would have led to Republican victory.

Why? Solid people would have been on the ground immediately in each highly contested state. A "known" individual would have been the spokesperson and a team of experts would have guided the state's Republicans to ensure the Electoral Votes would have gone to Mr. Trump. Voter fraud would have been challenged from day one. There simply is no replacement for the "Best of the Best" on the ground.

Do you really believe, under the exact same circumstances, Bush, Jr. and Mr. Cheney would have lost? No. Mr. Cheney understood politics and surrounded Bush with the finest out there. Meanwhile, the Trump Team featured no one of that magnitude. Trump's Senior Advisor was his son-in-law, Jared.

As Republicans, it is pretty easy to see Mr. Trump let us down from November 4th on.

"If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."

- Gen. Patton

Call it the "Echo Chamber" effect. Regardless, we are stuck with New Coke and no immediate chance of Classic reappearing.

Just as consumers overwhelmed Coke into bringing back the Original Formula, we must join together - on the Right - to replace Mr. Biden and the Liberals who choose to destroy America. Bad taste isn't the problem; it is the systematic destruction of our country.

Classic Coke, anyone?