What Good is Conservative Talk Radio?

by A. Reaper

There is no denying that people listen to conservative talk radio. If one looks at the figures compiled by the various rating companies, their audience is quite impressive.

For example, Rush Limbaugh has 15.5 million unique listeners each week, followed closely by Sean “Great American” Hannity (15 million), and on down to Joe Pagliarulo coming in at number ten with 4 million. For the top ten such shows, this adds up to 95 million listeners each week.

Compare these numbers with the 2016 Presidential election: 138 million cast ballots. President Trump received 63 million or 46%. Hillary Clinton received 66 million or 48%. And nearly 100 million eligible voters simply did not vote.

Not every Conservative follows talk radio - they're too busy with life. But 95 million do. If each one listens to three different hosts a week, we have lowered the number to 31 million – a seemingly fair assessment.

If each has just one non-listening conservative friend who goes to the polls, we arrive at 62 million Conservative votes – literally all the votes that President Trump received. This isn’t feasible.

The inescapable truth: A lot of listeners don’t vote. Presumably the conservative candidates don’t fill all their requirements. These unmet single issues cause them to act like children – throwing a fit, and not voting.

If you don’t believe me, ask your “friends” why they didn’t participate: Pro-life? Pro-choice? No welfare reforms? Nothing on term-limits? The list goes on and on.

Conservatives need to grow up and realize that just listening isn’t enough. This is the most important election of our lives.

Set aside the ideal of a “perfect candidate,” and simply take the time to vote. You hold the greatest power an American citizen has: the right to determine the course of our country.

If this election is lost, it cannot be caused by the silent majority not voicing their opinion. For once, all of us must do our part as conservatives to send a very loud message: We do not believe in the opposition’s views, and the only way to get the point across at the loudest of levels is to at the polls!