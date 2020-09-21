With Sympathy for Athletes

By A Reaper

I feel sorry for today’s professional athletes. I really do. And this doesn’t even take into account how their viewership continues to decline.

You try kneeling on one leg for two minutes! They weigh a lot more than me, and it has to be tough getting up. May need a friend to give you a hand. Or two.

Now, I know a lot – well, most all of you – don’t feel the same sympathy as I do. That’s fine. It is a free country, you know.

Besides the aching joints, I feel sorry for them because they are… well, not very bright.

Think about it: If they don’t have America, where else are they going to get paid to play kids’ games? American Football doesn’t really exist outside of America. Some of the other sports do, but the pay-cut isn’t going to support their lavish lifestyles, entourages, vehicles and houses. And I highly doubt many have a degree which will guarantee the Big Bucks. And a teaching degree just isn’t going to cut it.

No, these individuals have literally no clue. If it wasn’t for the America they so despise, they wouldn’t be making any money. YET somehow America has done them wrong, so taking a knee is the best way to show us…Take that you average Americans who just want some escapism from the real world as we get paid millions to play a game!

Yep, their stupidity knows no bounds. They don’t “get” the Flag represents a hell-of-a-lot to quite a few of us who buy the tickets, jerseys and a better television to watch the games. It represents relatives and friends who served and died for our country to give us the very Freedom which makes these sporting events possible.

Freedom blesses us with opportunity. Try rising-up from the slums of Brazil to be a millionaire without the gift of athletic abilities. These clowns really don’t understand the consequences of their actions. Ratings drop. Television and advertising revenue will continue to go down. This means salaries, too.

Since they can’t grasp America is the ONLY place where they can rise from anywhere to be rich, you need empathy for their lack of brain power. And since their entourages are a bunch of yes men, they have literally no idea why the National Anthem and American Flag mean so much to so many.

So yeah, I do feel bad for them.

But I now know exactly what ‘Ignorance is Bliss’ means – thanks NBA, MLB & NFL.

I learned something new today. When will they?

A Reaper is the pseudonym of a businessman who sells his products to both Blue and Red Customers and wishes to remain anonymous. He loves his freedom but most importantly, knows: FREEDOM IS NEVER FREE!